Goldie has joined forces with producer James Davidson, under the alias Subjective, for a new collaborative album.

The drum and bass producer and engineer will release 'Act One - Music For Inanimate Objects' on September 21 via Masterworks.

The 52-year-old visual artist - whose real name is Clifford Joseph Price - describes his partner as an ''exceptional engineer and an unsung producer in his own right''

Davidson has previously released via Metalheadz (under the alias Ulterior Motive with Greg Hepworth), and also helped produce Goldie's 2017 album 'The Journey Man'.

Explaining the diversity of the release, James said: ''This album isn't just Ulterior Motive and Goldie, it's a vision of Subjective.

''It was really exciting to have no boundaries on what we were writing, not restricted by the BPM or anything else - we just went wherever the smiles were.''

The debut single 'Inkolelo' features samples of The Beating Heart Project, a collective of artists and enthusiasts who believe in the power of music to create a world without borders.

Vocals come from Natalie Duncan and Tyler Lee Daly, who have both collaborated regularly with Goldie in the past.

Goldie describes the record as ''refined''.

Reflecting on his legacy, he said: ''I've always been a fighter with music and gone way ahead of the curve in a lot of respects.

''I've come from an era that's spanned three decades from the 80's to now, and I think I've always pushed a progressive drum'n'bass, sound. But this is a refined album, one that you can really fall into, immerse yourself in, or just play in the background - and it still works.''

The tracklisting for 'Act One - Music For Inanimate Objects' is as follows:

1. 'Midnight Monsoon'

2. 'Temple'

3. 'Find Your Light'

4. 'Rift Valley'

5. 'Silent Running'

6. 'Re-Entry'

7. 'Waypoint'

8. 'I Saw Her Last Summer'

9. 'Stay'

10. 'Landscape - Portrait'

11. 'Inkolelo'

12. 'Find Your Light - Beauty'