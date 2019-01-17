Goldie Hawn was ''right in there'' whilst her daughter Kate Hudson gave birth to daughter Rani in October.

The 39-year-old actress welcomed her third child - and first with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa - on October 2, and her mother Goldie has said she was so keen to get involved in the delivery that Kate's doctor joked she ''might fall in'' if she were to get any closer.

Speaking during a special co-hosting session of 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Thursday (17.01.19), Goldie said: ''I remember the doctor goes, 'Goldie, you get a little closer, you might fall in.'

''I'm trying to get in on him to try to look over his shoulder, and I see the head and I'm going, 'Oh, there's the head!' And then it went back.

''And [the doctor] said, 'Goldie, if you get any closer, you're gonna fall in.' So I took my cue. I didn't get that much closer!''

Whilst the pair co-hosted the show, regular host Ellen Degeneres was at Kate's home taking care of baby Rani.

In a live feed broadcast into the studio, Ellen said: ''Hey Kate, Goldie, don't worry about me, I've got everything under control. You focus on the show and I am gonna take of your little darling ... girl? She? I don't know. Who cares at this age?

''We're having so much fun. Adorable little baby, so no need to rush. You just take your time. Enjoy the show. We'll be fine.''

Ellen then had the studio in fits of laughter as she pretended to be disgusted by the adorable tot.

Speaking to the crew off camera, she added: ''Are they gone? Take it. Take it! It's about to drool. If you need me, I'll be at Pechanga.''

Meanwhile, Goldie's involvement with her daughter's third delivery comes after the 60-year-old actress previously said she had a more relaxed approach when Kate gave birth to Bingham, now seven.

She said: ''I got hungry! She was in the stirrups and everything and was dilated. So I said, 'I'm really hungry, I'm just going to come back.' I came back with pizza and Doritos.''

To which Kate - who has Bingham with Matt Bellamy, and is also mother to Ryder, 14, whom she has with Chris Robinson - added: ''The best part was when Mom called me when I was in labor and said, 'I'm was about to take a swim and then I was going to have a massage. How long do you think you're going to be labouring?' And I was like, 'I don't know, Mom!' I'm calling the nurse going, 'Do you know how long I'm going to be labouring? My mom wants to swim.'''