Goldie Hawn thinks there's a ''certain reality'' to ageism in Hollywood, as she says the issue doesn't make her ''angry''.
The 71-year-old actress has admitted she has no interest in ''fighting the system'' when it comes to older actresses being put in boxes because of their age, as she believes there's an element of truth to the issue.
She said: ''You think you're going to fight the system? You think you're going to prove to Hollywood when you hit 45 that you're still a sexy, viable object? No. There's a certain reality.''
And the 'Snatched' actress - who has son Oliver, 40, and daughter Kate, 38, with her former husband Bill Hudson, as well as 30-year-old son Wyatt with her long-term partner Kurt Russell - says the issue doesn't make her angry, because she doesn't find the emotion ''productive''.
She added: ''Does it make me angry? No. I'm not an angry person. I'm not a militant person. Anger doesn't get you anywhere. It's not productive.''
The 'Overboard' actress also isn't bothered by being cast in the role of the ''dumb blonde'' stereotype.
Speaking about the roles she chooses, Goldie said: ''An editor from a women's magazine came up to me and said, 'Don't you feel terrible that you're playing a dumb blonde?' I said, 'I don't understand that question because I'm already liberated. Liberation comes from the inside.'''
That isn't to say the star hasn't pushed for more roles for women, however, as she even took a pay cut for her movie 'First Wives Club' - which also starred Bette Middler and Diane Keaton - in order to encourage Hollywood to make the female-led production.
She told the June/July issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''Even though we were all stars, [Hollywood] was nervous about the movie. For 'First Wives', we all took a cut in our salary, we all took a cut in our back end. Because the studios were never sanguine on trusting that women carrying a movie would actually work.''
