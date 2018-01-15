Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson were reportedly spooked by spirits when they held a seance.

The mother and daughter were enjoying an evening with friends when they decided to use a Ouija board - a talking board which is used to contact the undead - at Goldie's home for a bit of fun to try and speak to long lost loved ones.

But things took a serious supernatural turn when an ''uninvited guest'' showed up and began speaking through the letters and numbers on the board and freaked everyone out with a series of ''frightening'' comments.

A source told the latest issue of America's Star magazine: ''Goldie invited a few friends and her daughter to her supernatural shindig and everyone was expecting a light-hearted goofy evening.

''They tried summoning loved ones who'd passed over to the other side, but the messages suddenly became frightening and scared the living souls out of everyone.''

This is not the first time that Goldie, 72, has had an unusual experience whilst using a Ouija board.

When appearing on 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' in 1987, the 'Overboard' star revealed that an impromptu Ouija board session with her partner Kurt Russell, 66, predicted the birth of their son Wyatt, now 31, who was born on July 10, 1986.

Recalling the experience, Goldie - who has Kate, 38, and Oliver, 41, with her ex-husband Bill Hudson - shared: ''I said, 'We've got to throw this thing out, get rid of it, burn it. But before we do ... why don't we try it?' I was taking the letters down. Kurt was blindfolded on one end and our nanny ... was on the other end. I get the chills just thinking about it. It said, 'New baby Russell.' I asked who is willing you in, 'Oliver.' I promise you. Not 'O, maybe L.' It was 'Oliver.' Inside, I'm screaming.

''He (Oliver) comes running downstairs. It was like two in the morning. 'Mommy,' he said, 'I'm scared.' He had some weird thing happen to him when he was sleeping. A nightmare ... When the baby came and everything was joyous, Oliver came and he picked the baby up and he laid down on the bed with him. He said, 'Mom, I can't believe he's here and he's mine.' It's an enormous connection.''