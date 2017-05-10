Goldie Hawn believes ''elasticity'' is the key to a long-lasting relationship.

The 71-year-old actress has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell for over 30 years and thinks it is important to be flexible with one another, so long as the basics stay intact.

She told People magazine: ''There is, I guess, an elasticity to the relationship. Otherwise it's going to break, just like a rubber band.

''Love, gratitude, compassion, because sometimes every man or every woman will drive their partner crazy. Family. Fun. Laughs. Sex. If you don't nurture that, and remember, you're done.''

The 'Snatched' star admits that throughout their relationship, both she and Kurt have found other people attractive, but it's the way they dealt with those feelings which has kept them strong today.

She explained: ''I'm sure I've been party to it, and Kurt's been - we're all normal this way. It's like, 'You really liked that guy, didn't you?' Or the woman says, 'You were looking at her.' My answer would be, 'Of course. Why not? She's beautiful.' Would you want a man who doesn't look? Who doesn't feel inspired by the beauty or the curves of a woman's body? Or the way she is? I mean, come on. We're human beings.''

And when asked what advice she would give anyone who might be struggling to stay with one partner, she said: ''Monogamy is a very tough order. You're in the prime of your life, you are attracted to other people, potentially, you have fantasies about that. It really runs the risk, if you will, if you're not aware that you could maybe screw up a really good thing by doing that.''

Goldie is mother to Kate and Oliver Hudson - with whom she had with her second husband Bill Hudson - but Kurt, 66, used to treat them as if they were his own, an attribute the 'Private Benjamin' star was always attracted to.

The actress - who also has son Wyatt, 30, with Kurt -recalled of when they first met on the set of 'Swing Shift': ''He was so good-looking, but he had no pretense about him. I could tell right away he wasn't a womaniser.

''What really got me was when I watched my kids when they'd come to the set and how he was with them. He was amazing with them. He was such a natural.''