Goldie Hawn's relationship with Kurt Russell is sustained by their ability to ''resolve'' arguments amicably.

The 71-year-old actress and the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' star have been one of the movie industry's most high-profile couples for the last 34 years, and Goldie has credited their ''skillful'' communicative skills for their longevity.

She shared: ''You have to learn how to work your way through an argument and be skillful about it and resolve it.

''Things happen during a marriage or a union, things that are said that shouldn't have been said, or things that are done that shouldn't have been done, or you feel neglected.

''If two people really want to be together there's something to cherish, so you keep it fresh by surprising each other. Go to a hotel room, go take a hike. Make something happen that's unusual.''

Meanwhile, the 'Snatched' actress recently cited ''elasticity'' as the key to her long-lasting relationship.

Goldie - who has a 30-year-old son called Wyatt with her partner -

thinks it is important to be flexible with one another, so long as the basics stay intact.

She shared: ''There is, I guess, an elasticity to the relationship. Otherwise it's going to break, just like a rubber band.

''Love, gratitude, compassion, because sometimes every man or every woman will drive their partner crazy. Family. Fun. Laughs. Sex. If you don't nurture that, and remember, you're done.''

Goldie also admitted that throughout their relationship, both she and Kurt have found other people attractive - but dealing with those feelings has kept their relationship strong

She explained: ''I'm sure I've been party to it, and Kurt's been - we're all normal this way. It's like, 'You really liked that guy, didn't you?' Or the woman says, 'You were looking at her.' My answer would be, 'Of course. Why not? She's beautiful.'

''Would you want a man who doesn't look? Who doesn't feel inspired by the beauty or the curves of a woman's body? Or the way she is? I mean, come on. We're human beings.''