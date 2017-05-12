Goldie Hawn says she and Kate Hudson ''share everything''.

The 71-year-old actress and her 38-year-old daughter have a tight bond and Goldie says Kate is ''the greatest''.

Goldie - who also has two sons - said: ''A mother-daughter bond is very different. When I had Wyatt -- my third, Kurt's and mine -- [Kate] came to the hospital. She was seven, and she came up to me: 'Mommy, I'm so happy I'm your only girl. 'I said, 'I'm so happy too, honey.' As we grow older together, I can't express the amount of love, joy, laughter, sadness we share. She understands me, I understand her. We're girls. We share everything. She's, like, the greatest.''

But Goldie is also extremely close to her sons Oliver Hudson, 40 - whose father is Bill Hudson - and Wyatt Russell, 30, with her partner Kurt Russell.

Speaking about how she coped with the recent death of a close friend, the 'Snatched' star told PEOPLE: ''My boys were amazing. And they were so loving and so kind. And Katie, we call each other and we can cry together. We know what that's like. My sons do, too -- but they're boys. So we can cry on each other's shoulders and laugh in each other's faces. We have all of that.''

Meanwhile, Goldie recently claimed that her relationship with Kurt is sustained by their ability to ''resolve'' arguments amicably.

The pair have been one of the movie industry's most high-profile couples for the last 34 years, and Goldie has credited their ''skillful'' communicative skills for their longevity.

She shared: ''You have to learn how to work your way through an argument and be skillful about it and resolve it.

''Things happen during a marriage or a union, things that are said that shouldn't have been said, or things that are done that shouldn't have been done, or you feel neglected.

''If two people really want to be together there's something to cherish, so you keep it fresh by surprising each other. Go to a hotel room, go take a hike. Make something happen that's unusual.''