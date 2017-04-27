Goldie Hawn never thought she'd return to acting.

The 'Snatched' star took a 15-year hiatus from the film industry to ''take part in healing the world on some level'' and admits she ''never wished to be acting again''.

She said: ''Because I believe that life is about doing. It's about changing. It's about transitioning. I can't imagine, as a human being, not being able to grow. When I turned 50, I asked some of my girlfriends, all actresses of the same age, 'What are we going to do now?' I wanted to go live somewhere for a while, learn archaeology, or take part in healing the world on some level. I wanted to dig deep and say, 'Who am I now? What do I have to offer? What do I have to learn?' I started learning about the brain, psychology. And after 9/11, I decided, 'I know what I'm going to do.' I ended up writing two books and creating MindUP. It's now in Jordan, Serbia, the U.K., America, Canada, Hong Kong. I never looked back. I never wished to be acting again. I was so engaged.''

And the 71-year-old actress thinks it is important to ''start with a craft'' rather than a dream if someone wants to make it in the industry.

Issuing advice to young actors, she added to Interview magazine: ''I believe you have to start with a craft; you don't just start with a dream. You've got to put a lot of work in. If you want to pursue acting, then you go to acting class. If you want to be a dancer, then you learn to dance, which is what I did. If you want to be a ventriloquist or join the circus ... When you're young, you start looking at what you want to do - not just who you want to be, but what you want to do.

''And I think the tenacity to say, 'I'm going to perfect that,' is the beginning of a work ethic. It's the beginning of a talent. I would say, 'Perfect what you do well. Branch out and learn how to do other things. Dreams sometimes don't work out. But what will carry you through your life is the authenticity of who you are. Start with learning how to hammer a nail into a piece of wood, be really good at it. Learn what it is to sweat. Learn what it is to fail. Learn how to take rejection. Don't personalise it.''