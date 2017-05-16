Goldie Hawn thinks ''men are designed to spread their seed''.

The Hollywood actress - who has been dating actor Kurt Russell for the last 34 years - has claimed men and women have a completely different approach towards sex, and it is something she's learned to accept over the years.

She explained: ''Men are men. It's how we handle it. I wouldn't want testosterone running through my veins, I really wouldn't.

''Women are not built the way men are. Men are designed to spread their seed, that's how they propagated the world. So forgiveness is important.''

However, the 71-year-old star called on women to be firm with men if they are seeking to take advantage of them.

She told the Radio Times: ''I would look the man in the eye and say, 'Don't ever do that again.'

''I used my words. But I'm not talking about the really heavyweight stuff. If you start getting groped then absolutely you fight back. You do not allow that to happen.''

By contrast, Goldie revealed she likes to be romanced in a traditional way by a man.

She shared: ''I'm not a prude. I know what's out there and it seems to be the way that things might be moving, but women today aren't how I was.

''I liked to be pursued and I liked a male-female dance. I still do.''

Meanwhile, Goldie claimed recently that the ability to ''resolve'' arguments amicably is key to a healthy relationship.

Reflecting on her romance with Kurt, she said: ''You have to learn how to work your way through an argument and be skillful about it and resolve it.

''Things happen during a marriage or a union, things that are said that shouldn't have been said, or things that are done that shouldn't have been done, or you feel neglected.

''If two people really want to be together there's something to cherish, so you keep it fresh by surprising each other. Go to a hotel room, go take a hike. Make something happen that's unusual.''