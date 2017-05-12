Goldie Hawn thinks Nick Jonas is a ''good person''.

The 24-year-old singer previously dated Goldie's daughter Kate Hudson and although their relationship was short-lived, Goldie has heaped praise on the dark-haired hunk.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', the 'Snatched' actress said: ''Let me tell you something, as long as the kids are having fun I don't care, he's a very nice guy, he's a good person.''

Goldie also revealed she would've loved to have made dinner for Nick if his romance with Kate had ''lasted long enough''.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, Goldie claimed that her relationship with Kurt Russell is sustained by their ability to ''resolve'' arguments amicably.

The 71-year-old actress and the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' star have been one of the movie industry's most high-profile couples for the last 34 years, and Goldie has credited their ''skillful'' communicative skills for their longevity.

She shared: ''You have to learn how to work your way through an argument and be skillful about it and resolve it.

''Things happen during a marriage or a union, things that are said that shouldn't have been said, or things that are done that shouldn't have been done, or you feel neglected.

''If two people really want to be together there's something to cherish, so you keep it fresh by surprising each other. Go to a hotel room, go take a hike. Make something happen that's unusual.''

Goldie also believes flexibility is crucial to a successful relationship.

She said: ''There is, I guess, an elasticity to the relationship. Otherwise it's going to break, just like a rubber band.

''Love, gratitude, compassion, because sometimes every man or every woman will drive their partner crazy. Family. Fun. Laughs. Sex. If you don't nurture that, and remember, you're done.''