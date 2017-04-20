Goldie Hawn has ''always'' been proud of her long-term partner Kurt Russell.

The 71-year-old actress has gushed about the 66-year-old actor - who she has 30-year-old son Wyatt Russell with - and she believes he has ''never'' acted badly in any movie he has ever appeared in, although she has admitted she hasn't seen his new film 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2'.

Speaking to ET Online at the Hollywood premiere of the follow-up to the 2014 fantasy film, the 'Snatched' star - who also has 38-year-old daughter Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, 40 - said: ''I'm always proud of him, and I'm proud of him with this [film], but I haven't seen the movie yet.

''He's never bad.''

And Kurt - who portrays Chris Pratt's on-screen father Ego in the production - was not offended his partner of 33 years hasn't seen all of his work yet.

He said: ''She's honest.''

Meanwhile, the couple have admitted they have ''no interest'' in making a cameo appearance in the remake of their 1987 film 'Overboard', which saw the blonde beauty portray Joanna Stayton, whilst Kurt played the role of Dean Proffitt.

When asked if they would return to star in the in the romantic comedy again, Kurt - who also has 37-year-old son Boston Russell with his former partner Season Hubley - said: ''No interest at all.

''I mean, they got to make their way man! They got to do whatever they do.''

And Goldie added: ''Not me, honey.

''Watch television! It runs every week! It's on a loop, so they don't need us to pop in.''

However, 'The Hateful Eight' star has teased he may change his mind.

He quipped: ''I can be bought cheaply, so throw a number out there.''