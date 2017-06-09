Goldie Hawn has finally ''graduated'' - from pre-school.

The 71-year-old actress joined her son Oliver Hudson and his partner Erinn Bartlett to proudly watch her three-year-old granddaughter Rio at a ceremony to mark the end of her first foray into education and joked it was a big day for her too.

She shared a picture of herself and Rio, wearing flowers in their hair, on Instagram and wrote: ''Me and my baby Rio. Pre school Graduation day. At last I graduated!''

The 'Snatched' star recently insisted she would never tell Oliver, who also has Wilder, nine, and seven-year-old Bodhi, with Erinn, or Kate - who has Ryder, 13, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, five, with former partner Matt Bellamy - how to parent their children as they all have different approaches to raising kids.

Goldie - who had Oliver and Kate with ex-husband Bill Hudson and also has 30-year-old Wyatt with partner Kurt Russell - said: ''I think we all have different styles of parenting. As a mother you realise that you do not infiltrate that.

''Kate is a fantastic parent. She can be strict and I'm less strict I'd say. I just want everybody to have a good time. But she's doing an amazing job with her children.''

All three of Goldie's children have become actors in their own right and she is very proud of their success.

She said: ''My kids just went out and did it and I'm really, really proud. Kurt and I look at each other and go, 'Wow, this is amazing.' The worst thing two stars could have are children that feel like failures and that was our worry.''