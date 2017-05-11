Goldie Hawn doesn't tell her children how to raise their kids.

The 71-year-old actress - who has Oliver, 40, and Kate, 38, with her ex-husband Bill Hudson - adopts an open-minded attitude towards parenting and tries not to lecture her children on her own principles.

Goldie, who also has a 30-year-old son called Wyatt with her long-term partner Kurt Russell, shared: ''I think we all have different styles of parenting. As a mother you realise that you do not infiltrate that.

''Kate is a fantastic parent. She can be strict and I'm less strict I'd say. I just want everybody to have a good time. But she's doing an amazing job with her children.''

All three of Goldie's children have become actors in their own right and she is very proud of their success.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''My kids just went out and did it and I'm really, really proud. Kurt and I look at each other and go, 'Wow, this is amazing.' The worst thing two stars could have are children that feel like failures and that was our worry.''

Goldie's comments come shortly after Kate, 38, said her family's work ethic is ''really huge''.

The blonde beauty admitted she has nothing but admiration for Goldie and Kurt's commitment to their careers.

She said: ''The work ethic in our family is really huge. They definitely instilled that in all of their kids ... it was just basically, 'Do your job, do it the best you can.'

''I think I had probably more of a traditional childhood than people would probably think. Obviously, as you get older, you start to realise that people see your parents differently, but to us, they're our parents, and we had a great childhood because there was so much love. They were very present parents, surprisingly, for how big their careers were.''