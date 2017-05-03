Goldie Hawn has suggested her and Kurt Russell's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony will make up for them not getting married.

The couple have been together since 1983 but famously have never tied the knot, so the 'Snatched' actress thinks their upcoming joint honour - which will be attended by the likes of her daughter Kate Hudson, 'Hateful Eight' director Quentin Tarantino, and Reese Witherspoon - will be all the more ''interesting''.

She said: ''We're gonna have our friends there, old friends, it'll be very nice. It's been such a long time since we ever did anything like this. People look and say, 'You mean you don't have one yet?' No we don't, actually.

''It's really funny, you know, because we never got married, so this is really kind of an interesting little ceremony.''

The 71-year-old actress is delighted she and her 66-year-old partner - who she met while shooting wartime drama 'Swing Shift' - will be honoured together.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's really kind of great. We're [getting] our stars together and it's kind of a celebration of the two of us!''

Goldie previously opened up about her successful family life and admitted the key to being happy is to ''constantly work'' on her relationship.

She shared: ''We have our ups and downs like everybody else. You have to want to stay together, and we really want to. Therefore you work to be together.

''The ups and downs of life are there. It is not always happy. What we want to help children with is, just because you feel sad or happy or depressed doesn't mean that is who you are. We want them to know, 'I am really sad right now but I am not a sad person.' I always wanted to understand the causes of happiness. I'm a bit of a scientist I guess you could say.''

And she also insisted marriage wasn't essential to a ''lasting relationship''.

She said: ''A lasting relationship isn't about marriage. It's about compatibility and communication. Intention is the key. It's also about not losing yourself in each other. Being together, two pillars holding up the house and the roof, and being different, not having to agree on everything, learning how to deal with not agreeing.''