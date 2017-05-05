Goldie Hawn cried ''tears of joy'' when she was awarded her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (04.05.17).

The 71-year-old actress was honoured with a star in a rare joint ceremony with her long-term partner Kurt Russell - whom she has been in a relationship with since 1983 - and has said the emotional speeches delivered by her daughter Kate Hudson and fellow actress Reese Witherspoon made her tear up.

She said: ''It was tears of joy. [I have] so much respect for the girls and it mattered to me what they said, a lot.''

And the 'Snatched' star said that whilst she and Kurt are in no rush to tie the knot, their joint ceremony has immortalised their relationship forever as no-one will ''dig up'' their stars.

She said: ''No one is going to dig that up. I don't think so.''

Whilst Kurt, 66, quipped: ''There's nothing you can do about it, so you better get along.''

Goldie also opened up about how the pair always try to compromise with one another, so they can always be a ''better'' couple.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''You can't just go along and say, '[This] is the way I am, so whatever.' No, you really try and be better and better.''

Meanwhile, 41-year-old Reese gushed about how Goldie has influenced ''every career choice'' the blonde beauty has made to date, as she said the icon was the first movie star she ''fell in love with''.

In part of her lengthy speech, Reese said: ''The first time I ever fell in love with a movie star, it was Goldie Hawn. Oh my gosh, I'm going to try not to cry. Her characters had such a huge, profound effect on my career. In 2001, someone sent me a script for 'Legally Blonde', and I was like, 'I really like the character, but I'm not sure.' ... Basically, every career choice I make in my life, I think, 'Would Goldie approve of this?'''