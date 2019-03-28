Ashley Tisdale will release her long-awaited third album 'Symptoms' on May 3.

The former 'High School Musical' star signed a deal with the label Big Noise last year, and revealed she had been working with Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann - who has produced tracks for the likes of Ashley Simpson and Hilary Duff to Blink-182 and Panic! At The Disco - on the record.

After the release of the single, 'Voices in My Head' from the forthcoming LP, Ashley took to her social media accounts on Wednesday (27.03.19) to reveal the official release date and artwork.

Alongside the image of her in the woods in a mustard-coloured gown, she simply wrote: ''SYMPTOMS // 5.3.19 (sic).''

Speaking about the record previously, she said: ''I'm so excited for this album. I've been in and out of the studio for the last four years and teaming up with John Feldmann has allowed me to create the most authentic album to date. I've co-written every song on the album and it's so personal to me. Looking forward to sharing it with everyone!''

John added: ''It has been an absolute pleasure working with Ashley on this album! Can't wait for the world to hear this...We collaborated with some amazing writers on this album and I think the nine-year wait in between albums will have been worth it!''

Ashley's last album was 2009's 'Guilty Pleasure', which debuted at No12 on the Billboard 200.

The star's return to music comes after she perviously admitted that she has found it difficult to find the perfect acting roles because people still see her as Sharpay from 'High School Musical'.

She said: ''Obviously the character I played [in 'High School Musical']was so successful and everyone loved that character.

''Right now, my goal in acting is to do roles that people haven't seen me do before and kind of push the boundaries with that. Obviously, those are the roles that people just don't see me in... It's so funny how someone sees you as a certain character and then they just can't see you as anything else, which is why I'm so happy and proud that I have my production company because I'm able to create anything. Having writers, being able to have the ideas, and say I'm going to create this.''