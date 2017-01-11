Streep used her address when accepting the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) Cecil B. DeMille award on Sunday (08Jan17) to deliver a thinly veiled rebuke of America's next leader and his attitude to journalists, to which the politician angrily responded on Twitter.

In a letter to the star obtained by editors at Deadline.com, HFPA President Lorenzo Soria wrote, "Congratulations once again on being the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient. We stand proudly behind our choice, and we applaud your 40 years of captivating work. You're a class act, in and out of character.

"As an organization of journalists, the HFPA stands by your defense of free expression and we reject any calls for censorship. We thank you for your unwavering support for the arts. With gratitude and respect."

In her acceptance speech, the 67-year-old star alluded to a controversial moment last year (15) when Trump appeared to mock a disabled reporter during a campaign rally, saying, "There was one performance this year that stunned me - it sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good; there was nothing good about it. But it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter."

Trump reacted furiously to Streep's comments at the Los Angeles ceremony, calling her "over-rated (sic)" as an actress on Twitter and denying he had "mocked" the reporter, Serge Kovaleski, who suffers from the joint condition arthrogryposis.

The actress also called on those present at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles to speak up for journalists who try to hold America's government to account.