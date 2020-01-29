Gloria Estefan has teased ''plenty of surprises'' for the Super Bowl Halftime Show this weekend.

The 62-year-old star is excited for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to take to the stage in Miami on Sunday (02.02.20), although she insisted she won't be part of the performance.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I'll be there in heart and soul and spirit, and cheering for them every step of the way. But no, no.

''They've got plenty of surprises coming on, I can guarantee... I am not at liberty to say [what and who they are].

''They will kick my butt if I say something. No. I cannot, but it's gonna be exciting!''

Rumoured names for special guest spots include Wyclef Jean and Pitbull, and Gloria teased the possibility of Mr. Worldwide being involved.

She added: ''He could be. I know a couple of other people very big here that'll probably make an appearance.''

The 'Conga' hitmaker has previously taken to the global stage for two halftime shows in the past - in 1992 and 1999 - and she insisted nothing can be left to chance when it comes to preparing for the big day.

She explained: ''You've gotta be on that A-game. It's gotta be rehearsed. Everything is rehearsed, every inch of movement on that stage. So, it's exciting.

''I've done it a couple of times. It's very high-pressure because if you do great, fantastic, billions of people [are] watching you. If you mess up, billions of people [are] watching you.''

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that Demi Lovato will be singing the US National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV as she belts out 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at the Hard Rock Stadium this weekend.

She recently wrote on Instagram: ''Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV ... See you in Miami (sic)''

The NFL added on Twitter: ''We are excited to announce @ddlovato will help us culminate our 100th season by singing the National Anthem at #SuperBowl LIV on @FOXTV 2/2! (sic)''