Gloria Estefan's husband Emilio was her ''first and only''.

The 61-year-old singer has been married to Emilio for 40 years and although she worried that marriage would affect her career; she couldn't resist Emilio when they first met.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''We've been married 40 years. He was my first and only - I told him he got a good deal! I wasn't looking to get married, we just fell in love. Neither of us wanted to touch that with a 10ft pole because we didn't want to mess up the professional part. But it was just inevitable.

''We spent two years together and then married and it's been a long, beautiful life together.''

And Gloria believes their differences are the key to their happy marriage.

She said: ''We're very different, so we balance each other out. But in the things that really matter, like priorities, it's always our family, values, morals. We're on the same page.''

Gloria suffered a devastating accident in 1989, which left her with a broken back, after an 18-wheeler truck hit her tour bus during a snowstorm.

And Gloria believes the tough times after the accident brought here and Emilio - who have daughter Emily, 24, and son Nayib, 38, together - even closer.

She said: ''We've grown together, ¬especially since my accident. Those things can break you apart, but it cemented us.''

And, even in her sixties, Gloria is not ready to slow down.

Speaking about her age, she said: ''That number is not fun and anybody who tells you otherwise is lying. But I feel like I felt when I was 18. I have infinite amounts of energy. And no matter what, there's less life left than you've lived, so it becomes important to enjoy every single moment and do what makes you happy.''