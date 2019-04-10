Gloria Estefan can't wait to eat steak and kidney pie and bread sauce when her musical comes to the West End.

The Cuban-American star is looking forward to the food when she returns to the UK for the production of 'On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio And Gloria Estefan' this summer, and she admitted she is a big fan of British cuisine.

She's quoted by the Metro newspaper as saying: ''Bread sauce, where have they been hiding this sauce?

''I love steak and kidney pie and lots of other things I haven't been able to eat because I've been on a diet.

''But bread sauce, I looked it up, how to make it, as I'm going to make it for my family for Thanksgiving.''

Gloria's musical has already proven to be a huge hit on Broadway in the US, and she is excited to bring it to the UK from June 14 to August 31 at the London Coliseum.

She still has happy memories of coming over to the UK in the 1980s and 90s, but she joked she's still frustrated over her 1985 hit 'Conga'.

She added: '''Conga' was released at the same time a group called Black Lace released a song called 'Do The Conga'. Black Lace did a number on us.''

The song - which broke into the top 10 in the US Billboard Hot 100 and was a huge hit around the world - only peaked at 79 in the UK, while Black Lace's popular track reached number 10.

Gloria's song will feature in the musical, which looks at her career and 40 year marriage to Emilio.

The couple met when she started singing in his band The Miami Sound Machine in 1976 and after falling in love they tied the knot in September 1978 and have been together ever since.

The 'Dr. Beat' hitmaker - who has two adult children with Emilio - believes the fact the pair are always laughing together is why they romance has endured for such a long time.

She previously said: ''He has left places forgetting I am with him and he always gets names wrong. Do you know what he calls the queen of soul? 'Urethra Franklin.' He keeps me laughing and that's why we've lasted 40 years.''