Hit New York show On Your Feet! features a variety of changing backgrounds and sets as it takes fans on a journey through Gloria and her manager husband Emilio Estefan's lives.

After being a smash on Broadway, the show will be travelling to South Florida for the Broadway Miami Season in October (17).

Having relocated to Miami from Cuba as a youngster with her family, Gloria has fond memories of her time in the city, and is hopeful locals will enjoy watching the tale of how she and Emilio rose to fame.

“I hope they are inspired in some way,” Gloria said in a statement.

On Your Feet! will be joined by Finding Neverland, Chicago, The Color Purple, The Bodyguard and The Book of Mormon, with the shows all relocating to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts for the season.

"People will identify here, that’s why I think they definitely wanted to open here in Miami. I think a lot of people will feel proud. A lot of people will have so many memories. You know, we started in Miami. It’s a blessing," added Emilio.