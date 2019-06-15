Gloria Estefan has ''nightmares'' about being naked on stage.

The 61-year-old singer has admitted that she is kept awake at night by fears she will walk out at her shows in the nude when she feels like she hasn't given her concert enough preparation.

In a Q&A with The Guardian newspaper, she was asked what keeps her up at night, to which she replied: ''When I feel that I am unprepared. Before a show I always have nightmares that I go out on stage naked.''

The 'Conga' hitmaker also recalled her life-changing first kiss with her husband of 41 years, Emilio Estefan, who ''tricked'' her into the smooch.

She said: ''The most memorable was the first with my husband, because he tricked me into it.

''It was 4 July 1976, the bicentenary of the United States, and fireworks were going off.

''He told me it was his birthday and that he wanted a kiss on the cheek.

''But then he turned his face, and it changed my life.''

Gloria and Emilio met when she started singing in his band The Miami Sound Machine in 1976 and after falling in love they tied the knot in September 1978 and have been together ever since.

The 'Dr. Beat' hitmaker - who has two adult children with Emilio - believes the fact the pair are always laughing together is why they romance has endured for such a long time.

She previously said: ''He has left places forgetting I am with him and he always gets names wrong. Do you know what he calls the queen of soul? 'Urethra Franklin.' He keeps me laughing and that's why we've lasted 40 years.''