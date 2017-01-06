The Rhythm Is Gonna Get You hitmaker and her producer husband Emilio Estefan have been tapped to update the This is It tune, which was originally performed by singer Polly Cutter for the 1970s series.

The One Day at a Time reboot will centre on a Cuban-American family.

Gloria has given the theme song a mambo feel with congas, salsa horns, and Cuban jazz sounds, reports Billboard.com.

The revamped show, which stars Rita Moreno and Justina MAChado, will premiere on streaming service Netflix on Friday (06Jan17).

The original programme, developed by producer Norman Lear, starred Bonnie Franklin as a divorced mother-of-two and MACkenzie Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli as her teenage daughters. It aired from 1975 until 1984.

Lear returns as executive producer for the reboot.