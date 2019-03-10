A newly-discovered sex tape allegedly featuring R. Kelly having sex with younger women has been turned over to authorities.

A man named Gary Dennis claims to have been going through a collection of old sports tapes when he found VHS footage of the 'Ignition' singer ''sexually abusing underage African-American girls'' and has now handed it over to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

He explained in a press conference in Manhattan alongside his lawyer, Gloria Allred: ''Recently, I came across a box of VHS tapes that I have had in my home for many years. I love sports. And I was searching through the box to see which old tapes I wanted to keep, and which ones I wanted to throw out.

''I noticed a sports tape, but it also had R. Kelly's name on it. I thought it was a recording of an R. Kelly concert. I watched the sports on the tape, then continued to watch what I thought would be an R. Kelly concert.

''To my shock and surprise, R. Kelly appeared to be on the tape, but not in concert. Instead, he was sexually abusing underage African-American girls. He was telling them what to do and what to say and it appeared that he was in control of the camera.''

The lawyer insisted her client and his wife ''don't know the answer of how it came into that box of many VHS tapes he has over the years''.

She added: ''There had been friends who gave him sports tapes. He has no idea. He's tried to think about it and...no idea. These are very old tapes...

''Mr. Dennis has never met Mr. Kelly, has never had any communication with Mr. Kelly, and has never attended an R. Kelly concert.''

The couple assumed the girls in the video were underage because they ''were not fully developed''.

Chicago Prosecutors have said in recent court documents there is already a recording of one alleged encounter between Kelly and an underage victim, but Gloria said she didn't believe the new tape matched that one described.

Gary called for anyone else in possession of an R. Kelly sex tape to come forward.

He said: ''We have heard that there may be many VHS tapes in circulation that...depict Mr. Kelly sexually abusing underage girls.

''We hope that anyone who may have possession of such tapes will contact Ms. [Allred] and turn over the tapes immediately.

''I can't get the memory out of my head. I just can't. It stays with me constantly.''

The 'I Believe I Can Fly' singer is currently facing 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse in connection to three girls and one woman but has denied the allegations against him.