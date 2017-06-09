Glenne Headly has died at the age of 62.

The 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' star - who was in the middle of shooting for Hulu's 'Future Man' - has passed away, a representative for the actress has confirmed.

They said in a statement: ''It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly. We ask that her family's privacy be respected in this difficult time.''

During her career, Headly - who was best known for her role in the 1988 comedy movie and 1990's 'Dick Tracy' - was nominated for an Emmy for her part in the 1989 miniseries 'Lonesome Dove' and once again for her role in 1996's 'B*****d Out of Carolina'.

A cause of death has yet to be revealed and Headly is survived by her husband Byron McCulloch and their son Stirling.

Following Headly's tragic passing, fans and celebrities alike have rushed to pay their condolences to the star's family.

Scott Weinberg wrote: ''Pretty sure Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) is when I fell in love with Glenne Headly. Stealing scenes from two scene-stealers. RIP (sic)''

Meanwhile, one fan shared: ''So sad to hear about the passing of Glenne Headly. Her role in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels was wonderful. So beautiful and sadly so young too.''

And another added: ''Incredibly saddened to hear of Glenne Headly's passing. I only knew her briefly but she was kind and funny as hell. Prayers to her family. (sic)''

And a third wrote: ''Devasting news about Glenne Headly.Thoughts and prayers to her family. #glenneheadly (sic)''