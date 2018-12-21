The Eagles will embark on their first UK tour since the death of Glenn Frey, with the late singer's son.

It had been doubtful that the legendary rock band would continue following Glenn's death, but the group have welcomed 25-year-old Deacon Frey into the band for their first tour of the UK since Glenn died in January 2016 at the age of 67, starting on June 23 at Wembley Stadium.

The drummer and co-lead vocalist for the band, Don Henley - who is the only remaining founding member of the group - revealed it was his idea to add Deacon to the band and insisted it would be ''healing'' for the rockers.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Don, 71, said: ''It was my idea to bring Deacon on board and I think Glenn would be good with it, It's been a healing thing for all of us.''

The band reunited last year for a two-day festival in New York and Los Angeles despite previously claiming they would never perform again after Glenn passed away.

Don went on to explain how the 'Lyin Eyes' singers didn't think they would be able to go on without their frontman after he died, but were swayed by their manager when he insisted fans still wanted to watch the band perform.

He said: ''I was in shock. I was in mourning and couldn't see a way forward. I thought, 'That's it, we're done.' And then a year went by and our manager Irving Azoff said there were still a lot of people who wanted to see the band continue. I said, 'Really?' I was surprised.

''And then as time went on, we started thinking more about it and how to do it.'''