Glenn Close has admitted she is desperately trying to ignore the Oscars buzz surrounding her.
Glenn Close is trying to ignore her Oscars buzz.
The 71-year-old star has been tipped to win the Best Actress gong at this year's Academy Awards for her starring role in 'The Wife', but she is trying to avoid the speculation.
Glenn - who has never won an Oscar despite being nominated six times - shared: ''Oh, I daren't even go there.
''I've survived all this time just being at the party, and I've loved it. Most people sweat over whether they'll actually win, but I've never felt that. I think I'll be incredibly nervous when they open the envelope, but only because so many people will be disappointed if I don't win.
''A lot of them already think I've got an Oscar. If I do lose, I want to look at the camera and reassure everyone: 'I'm OK.'''
Glenn explained that regardless of whether she wins or not, this year's Oscars won't be as dramatic as her experience in 1988, when she was nominated for her performance in 'Fatal Attraction'.
The Hollywood star - whose daughter is 30-year-old actress Annie Starke - was heavily pregnant at the time and she attended the glitzy ceremony alongside her obstetrician and his wife.
Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, Glenn recalled: ''I had broken my ankle, too, so I had an ankle brace and a cane.
''We were late, there was terrible traffic and we had to get out of the limo and run through the parking lot, and I had lost an earring, so someone had to go back and find it.
''When Michael Douglas and I came out to present an award, everyone started laughing at the fact that I was hugely pregnant, because in 'Fatal Attraction', of course, I keep telling him: 'I'm going to have your baby!'''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
An A-list cast goes a long way to making this goofy ensemble comedy a lot...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Like a 10-years-later follow-up to 28 Days Later, this small British thriller takes a refreshingly...
Peter and Kyle Reynolds have always been close brothers, not only are they twins but...
Gilly Hopkins is a little girl who's full of gumption and an attitude to boot....
Melanie is no ordinary girl. She spends her days locked away in a cell and...
Based on the iconic strategy game, this fantasy battle epic will appeal mainly to either...
Arielle and Valéry don't exactly have a conventional marriage, they're happy enough and have two...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...