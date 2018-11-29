Glenn Close is hopeful that her part in 2017's 'The Wife' will encourage studios to make more women-centric movies.
Glenn Close hopes her part in 'The Wife' will encourage studios to make more women-centric movies.
The 'Fatal Attraction' star is confident her role in the 2017 movie will inspire more movie studios to fund films, which include prominent female characters, as she laments how long it took for the movie to be made.
She said: ''I've been a part of two films that took 14 years to make. The first one was 'Albert Nobbs' and the second was 'The Wife'. It was actually hard to find actors who wanted to be in a movie called 'The Wife'. It's two women writers. And, you know, starring a woman. No one wanted to make it and, most of the money, if not all the money, came from Europe.''
And Rachel Weisz hates the term ''strong women characters''.
In an actress roundtable with Close, she added to The Hollywood Reporter: ''The Favourite apparently took 20 years to make, because there is lesbianism and three females at the centre of it. I have a real problem with the idea of 'strong women characters'. Well, does that mean we have muscles or something? No one ever says that to a man.
''I want young girls growing up to see stories being told where a woman takes a central role. Where she is not peripheral to the story. She's driving the story, and so, you as a kid can go, 'Oh, that's me. I can identify'. It's, like, a funny thing that these films are coming together as women have been speaking up about harassment.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
An A-list cast goes a long way to making this goofy ensemble comedy a lot...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Like a 10-years-later follow-up to 28 Days Later, this small British thriller takes a refreshingly...
Peter and Kyle Reynolds have always been close brothers, not only are they twins but...
Gilly Hopkins is a little girl who's full of gumption and an attitude to boot....
Melanie is no ordinary girl. She spends her days locked away in a cell and...
Based on the iconic strategy game, this fantasy battle epic will appeal mainly to either...
Arielle and Valéry don't exactly have a conventional marriage, they're happy enough and have two...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...