Glenn Close hopes her part in 'The Wife' will encourage studios to make more women-centric movies.

The 'Fatal Attraction' star is confident her role in the 2017 movie will inspire more movie studios to fund films, which include prominent female characters, as she laments how long it took for the movie to be made.

She said: ''I've been a part of two films that took 14 years to make. The first one was 'Albert Nobbs' and the second was 'The Wife'. It was actually hard to find actors who wanted to be in a movie called 'The Wife'. It's two women writers. And, you know, starring a woman. No one wanted to make it and, most of the money, if not all the money, came from Europe.''

And Rachel Weisz hates the term ''strong women characters''.

In an actress roundtable with Close, she added to The Hollywood Reporter: ''The Favourite apparently took 20 years to make, because there is lesbianism and three females at the centre of it. I have a real problem with the idea of 'strong women characters'. Well, does that mean we have muscles or something? No one ever says that to a man.

''I want young girls growing up to see stories being told where a woman takes a central role. Where she is not peripheral to the story. She's driving the story, and so, you as a kid can go, 'Oh, that's me. I can identify'. It's, like, a funny thing that these films are coming together as women have been speaking up about harassment.''