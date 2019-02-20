Glenn Close is ''trying to stay calm'' during the lead up to the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (24.02.19).
The 71-year-old Hollywood legend is up for Best Actress for her role in 'The Wife' at the upcoming ceremony, her seventh nomination and the one she is hoping to end her losing streak with.
Close is looking forward to attending the Oscars and she is trying not to think about what she would do if she were to win the golden statuette and she wants to assure all her supporters she will be ''OK'' if she leaves empty-handed once again.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I'm feeling good. Just trying to stay calm. Trying to think about, you know, the sky, the trees, the grass ... It would mean a great deal. It's the highest honor you can get for what we do, and so that, in itself is ... it's just a great honor.
''Don't be disappointed if I don't win! Because we'll all be OK.''
Earlier this week, Close insisted she didn't want to be recognised for her work on 'The Wife' just because she hadn't won an Oscar in the previous 45 years.
In an interview with The I Paper, she said: ''It would mean a lot but I wouldn't want it to be a pity Oscar after 45 years.
''People have been going back and looking at my basic body of work and the six times I lost and what those roles where so I can't pretend it's just for 'The Wife' but I feel like everyone's rooting for me.''
In 'The Wife', Close plays Joan Castleman, a spouse who questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her husband where he is going to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature.
