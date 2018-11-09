Glenn Close will be honoured with the Icon Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival.

The 71-year-old Hollywood legend will receive the accolade in celebration of her glittering career, spanning more than four decades, at the annual Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 3.

The festival's chairman, Harold Matzner, commented: ''Glenn Close is a rare and enduring talent who has consistently brought challenging characters to life on film, television and stage for over four decades.

''In her latest feature film, 'The Wife,' she gives a tour-de-force performance as the perfect spouse, who relinquishes her own ambitions to propel her husband's career. It is our honour to present the 2019 Icon Award to Glenn Close.''

Glenn - who has six Oscar nominations, three Emmys and two Golden Globes to her name - follows in the footsteps of the likes of Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Michael Douglas in receiving the honour.

In 2011, Glenn was handed the Career Achievement Award at the ceremony for her performance in 'Albert Nobbs'.

The actress is a stronger contender to pick up an Oscar for her outstanding performance as doting spouse Joan Castle in 'The Wife'.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star recently opened up about role and how she felt it was ''extraordinary'' that the movie was largely created by women.

She said: ''It was new territory for me. It was new kind of emotional psychological territory and I'm always kind of intrigued by that and I thought it was a really beautifully written script.

''It's extraordinary because Jane wrote the script over 14 years ago but the thing I'm very proud of for this movie we have a female editor a female costumer, many female producers, female composer, a beautiful score it's incredible how things work out sometimes.''