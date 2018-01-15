Glenn Close thinks her latest role in 'The Wife' is reflective of women's issues today.

The 70-year-old 'Fatal Attraction' actress stars alongside Jonathan Pryce in the new Bjorn Runge movie - which is based on the novel of the same name by Meg Wolitzer - and Close admitted she can understand the role of a women who has ''suppressed her anger''.

Speaking to The I Paper, Close said: ''When I first read the script, I thought women would be saying, 'leave him'.

''And that's the easy answer because that's where we are right now, but this story begins in the 1950s, pre-feminism, pre-women's movement when she is a girl in college, with no support to help her have the confidence in the voice she is developing, the confidence and self-belief in her talent.

'''The Wife' is the story of a woman who has suppressed her anger for many years, and I can understand that, I think that happens to a lot of women.

''All of a sudden she realises that she can't do it anymore and have a viable life, but it's a journey she has to make on her own. It's not so easy to say, 'I am leaving'.

''This is what 'The Wife' is about - what happens when a woman finds her voice.

''But to have women find their voices and power, as they are right now, can only be good for humanity and for men as well - can't to?''

The film follows Joan Castleman (Close) who questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her husband Joe (Pryce), where he is slated to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Close - who has won and been nominated for multiple awards - admitted she is still ''incredibly passionate'' about her career.

She said: ''I still feel incredibly passionate about my craft.

''What I value most is to find work that is fulfilling, challenging and that resonates - and that you spend your professional life hopefully with people who are worth leaving home for.''