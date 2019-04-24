Glenn Close says Robert Redford's essay about her for her Time magazine 100 Most Influential People entry ''meant the world'' to her.
Glenn Close says Robert Redford's essay about her ''meant the world'' to her.
The 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' actor penned a touching editorial about his close friend Glenn when she was honoured on Time magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People earlier this month, and the actress has now said she couldn't be happier with Robert's kind words.
Speaking about 82-year-old Robert, she said: ''We've been friends ever since we did 'The Natural', and then I was on the board of the Sundance Institute for 16 years. He's the real thing, he's a totally authentic man and to have him write that about me meant the world to me.''
And Glenn, 72, says she ''couldn't believe'' she'd made the coveted list, in a year which has also seen her bag a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and an Oscar nomination for her told in 'The Wife'.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she added: ''I mean, I've had an amazing year so it's an incredible cherry on top of this very big, rich, fabulous cake.
''I'm proud and very honoured, and I think the people who I share this with, we all care about what's going to happen, we have a social conscience and we want to do things positively for our culture and our country. So I'm very proud to be a part of that.''
In Robert's essay for Time magazine, he hailed Glenn as a ''major talent'', and said he has ''admiration'' for her work.
He wrote: ''Her character [in 'The Natural'] brought light into my character's life after circumstances had surrounded him with darkness. Her portrayal was beautifully acted, and my admiration for her work only grew with time.
''[She is] a major talent, an actor who is deeply committed to her craft. She doesn't play roles as much as she transforms herself into them, never allowing her own personality or celebrity to get in the way.
''Through many years now, I've been able to call her a friend and colleague. She never looks back, and neither do I. I just try to keep up with her - looking forward to her next performance, always.''
