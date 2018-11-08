Glenn Close found it hard playing the villainous Cruella De Vil in '101 Dalmatians' because the animals on set ''didn't want anything to do with her'' while shooting.
Glenn Close found it difficult playing Cruella De Vil in '101 Dalmatians' because the dogs were afraid of her.
The 71-year-old actress has admitted it was tough playing the villainous Cruella - who wants to steal a hoard of puppies to make her new coat - in the 1996 live-action comedy as all of the animals on her ''didn't want anything to do with her'' while shooting.
Speaking to Deadline, she said: ''That was hard because when I was in full drag Cruella all those wonderful little dogs didn't want anything to do with me.''
The 'Fatal Attraction' star found it easier to channel the antagonist when she put on the character's iconic make-up and black and white wig.
She said: ''There's certain characters that I've played like Cruella ... that when you're in the full drag there she is.''
And Glenn also divulged that she still gets stopped by fans who recognise her from the role.
Asked for what role she gets stopped the most by fans for, she explained: ''Cruella because kids are in college now grew up with me as Cruella which is a little sobering.''
Glenn also opened up about her latest film 'The Wife', and she felt it was ''extraordinary'' that the movie was largely created by women.
She said: ''It was new territory for me. It was new kind of emotional psychological territory and I'm always kind of intrigued by that and I thought it was a really beautifully written script.'' It's extraordinary because Jane wrote the script over 14 years ago but the thing I'm very proud of for this movie we have a female editor a female costumer, many female producers, female composer, a beautiful score it's incredible how things work out sometimes.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
An A-list cast goes a long way to making this goofy ensemble comedy a lot...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Like a 10-years-later follow-up to 28 Days Later, this small British thriller takes a refreshingly...
Peter and Kyle Reynolds have always been close brothers, not only are they twins but...
Gilly Hopkins is a little girl who's full of gumption and an attitude to boot....
Melanie is no ordinary girl. She spends her days locked away in a cell and...
Based on the iconic strategy game, this fantasy battle epic will appeal mainly to either...
Arielle and Valéry don't exactly have a conventional marriage, they're happy enough and have two...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...