Glenn Close has started collecting selfies with Timothee Chalamet.

The Hollywood legend's Instagram profile features a fair few selfies she has taken with the 'Lady Bird' actor this awards season and the pair have even been given their own name, Glennothee.

Alongside a selfie they took for actress Grace Van Patten, 22, at the EE BAFTAs last weekend, Glenn wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (12.02.19): ''Look who I bumped into at the BAFTAS! We always get together to send a picture to Grace Van Patten, who I just did a play with and who Timotheé went to school with. Hi Grace!! (sic)''

And she also shared a black and white picture someone had taken of them taking their selfie on a phone.

Last month, the 71-year-old actress - who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her role as Joan Castleman in 'The Wife' this year - shared a picture of the pair at Critics' Choice Awards, and captioned the snap: ''Timmy and I meet again on another red carpet. We bring out the best in each other!

The '101 Dalmatians' star joins a long line of celebrities who have become obsessed with the talented award-winner.

Jennifer Lawrence - who recently got engaged to Cooke Maroney - confessed she had a crush on the 'Call Me By Your Name' star last year.

She said: ''He's old enough to say that, right? He's over 18?

''What if I was like, 'He's hot!' and he's 15?' I didn't realise he was so young. Tell him to wait. [He's] so, so talented and hot!

She quipped: ''Timothée, I'm waiting for him to get a little bit older, you know? [I'm] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I'm going to swing right in there as soon as he's, like, 30.''

Timothee's 'Lady Bird' co-star Saoirse Ronan has been his biggest fan ever since the pair starred together in the 2017 flick.

Revealing her nickname for her close pal, the Irish-American star said: ''Pony . . . because he'll come up to Greta and me and nuzzle us.''

Timothee and Saoirse are set to feature in 'Little Women' alongside the likes of screen legend Meryl Streep and 'Big Little Lies' star Laura Dern, who are also both huge fans of the 'Beautiful Boy' actor.