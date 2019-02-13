Glenn Close has joined the long list of Timothee Chalamet super fans as she has started collecting selfies with the actor this awards season.
Glenn Close has started collecting selfies with Timothee Chalamet.
The Hollywood legend's Instagram profile features a fair few selfies she has taken with the 'Lady Bird' actor this awards season and the pair have even been given their own name, Glennothee.
Alongside a selfie they took for actress Grace Van Patten, 22, at the EE BAFTAs last weekend, Glenn wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (12.02.19): ''Look who I bumped into at the BAFTAS! We always get together to send a picture to Grace Van Patten, who I just did a play with and who Timotheé went to school with. Hi Grace!! (sic)''
And she also shared a black and white picture someone had taken of them taking their selfie on a phone.
Last month, the 71-year-old actress - who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her role as Joan Castleman in 'The Wife' this year - shared a picture of the pair at Critics' Choice Awards, and captioned the snap: ''Timmy and I meet again on another red carpet. We bring out the best in each other!
@officialcriticschoice
@tchalamet
@anniemstarke
#thewifemovie
#beautifulboymovie
#awardseason (sic)''
The '101 Dalmatians' star joins a long line of celebrities who have become obsessed with the talented award-winner.
Jennifer Lawrence - who recently got engaged to Cooke Maroney - confessed she had a crush on the 'Call Me By Your Name' star last year.
She said: ''He's old enough to say that, right? He's over 18?
''What if I was like, 'He's hot!' and he's 15?' I didn't realise he was so young. Tell him to wait. [He's] so, so talented and hot!
She quipped: ''Timothée, I'm waiting for him to get a little bit older, you know? [I'm] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I'm going to swing right in there as soon as he's, like, 30.''
Timothee's 'Lady Bird' co-star Saoirse Ronan has been his biggest fan ever since the pair starred together in the 2017 flick.
Revealing her nickname for her close pal, the Irish-American star said: ''Pony . . . because he'll come up to Greta and me and nuzzle us.''
Timothee and Saoirse are set to feature in 'Little Women' alongside the likes of screen legend Meryl Streep and 'Big Little Lies' star Laura Dern, who are also both huge fans of the 'Beautiful Boy' actor.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
An A-list cast goes a long way to making this goofy ensemble comedy a lot...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Like a 10-years-later follow-up to 28 Days Later, this small British thriller takes a refreshingly...
Peter and Kyle Reynolds have always been close brothers, not only are they twins but...
Gilly Hopkins is a little girl who's full of gumption and an attitude to boot....
Melanie is no ordinary girl. She spends her days locked away in a cell and...
Based on the iconic strategy game, this fantasy battle epic will appeal mainly to either...
Arielle and Valéry don't exactly have a conventional marriage, they're happy enough and have two...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...