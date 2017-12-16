Glenn Close has branded Harvey Weinstein as a ''pig'', but has said it is ''stupid'' to expect the behaviour of men in Hollywood to change.
The 65-year-old disgraced producer has been accused of sexually harassing over 80 women in a 30 year period, and now legendary actress Glenn Close has said his ''terrible reputation'' was known throughout Hollywood.
She said: ''In the Harvey case, you'd be lying if you said you didn't know that he had a terrible reputation. He was known to be a pig.''
Glenn also said that with the number of men being accused of sexual misconduct - including Weinstein, Louis C.K., and Brett Ratner - she is starting to believe it is part of the ''male DNA'' to think about people on a sexual level.
The 'Fatal Attraction' star therefore claims it is ''stupid'' to expect the behaviour of men in Hollywood to change.
She added during an interview with Jezebel which was posted on Friday (15.12.17): ''As more and more people are being exposed and more and more women are being able to come up and say they were abused or preyed upon, I feel that it's kind of in the male DNA, that if somebody walks in the room, your first thought is, 'Do I want to f**k her?' Honestly speaking. Women maybe, but not to the same degree. If you expect that to change, I think it's stupid. But I hope this is a tipping point and I hope it will represent a social revolution. Evolution. Evolution.''
Meanwhile, in an interview also published on Friday by The New Republic, Glenn, 70, said she was ''never preyed upon'', but claimed that on two occasions a man put his hand on her thigh during an audition, which made her uncomfortable.
She alleged he was trying to provoke ''what they'd call sexual chemistry'', and added: ''It's like putting a dog in with a b***h and seeing if he wants to hump her.''
