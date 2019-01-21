Veteran star Glenn Close has revealed she feels ''as creative, as sexual and as eager'' as she ever has done.
The 71-year-old actress - who has won a host of awards during her illustrious career - believes she is still in her prime and she is excited about what the future holds.
She said: ''I feel as free and as creative, as sexual and as eager, as I ever have. And it's ironic because I'm thinking: 'How much time do I have left now?' There are so many things I'm interested in doing.
''It's one of those ironies, I suppose, that we sometimes start feeling comfortable in our own skin only late in our lives, but hopefully with enough time to benefit from it.''
Glenn isn't certain about her future in the movie business - but the lack of clarity is something that excites the veteran star.
In fact, the 'Fatal Attraction' actress revealed she is ''chuffed'' with where she currently finds herself in her life and in her career.
Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, Glenn - who is a six-time Academy Award nominee - explained: ''I'm so glad to do what I do because even though I'm not a method actor and I don't use my life in my acting, my work is still a progression.
''So what comes after this I'm excited to see. Right now, I'm just enjoying feeling ... Chuffed. Isn't that what you all say? I'm feeling very chuffed.''
