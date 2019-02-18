Glenn Close doesn't want to win a ''pity Oscar'' even though she admits winning an Academy Award after over 40 years in Hollywood would mean a lot to her.
The 71-year-old actress is up for Best Actress for her role in 'The Wife' at the upcoming ceremony, and throughout her four decade spanning career she has been nominated seven times without winning one.
Although she would love to take home one of the golden statuettes, Close doesn't want to be given one for time served in Hollywood but wants to earn one on merit.
In an interview with The I Paper, she said: ''It would mean a lot but I wouldn't want it to be a pity Oscar after 45 years.''
The 'Fatal Attraction' star does accept that everyone is rooting for her to be recognised for her performance in 'The Wife' because she is yet to win an Oscar and she is grateful for people's support.
She explained: ''People have been going back and looking at my basic body of work and the six times I lost and what those roles where so I can't pretend it's just for 'The Wife' but I feel like everyone's rooting for me.''
In 'The Wife', Close plays Joan Castleman, a spouse who questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her husband where he is going to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature.
And she admits it was a cathartic experience for her as it's reflective of the control she now feels she has in her own life now she's not attached to anyone but her daughter, Annie Starke, 30, who co-stars alongside her in the movie.
She said: ''It's taken a long time to gain control of my own life. When I made 'The Wife' I was in control of my life for probably the first time. I'm at a time in my life where I'm not beholden to anyone. I mean I'm always attached with every molecule in my body to my daughter; whether she likes it or not. Bu I'm not attached to any partner.''
