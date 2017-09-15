Stage and screen star Glenn Close has admitted she feels like an ''outsider'' because she hasn't won an Oscar, and holds the unwanted title of being the most nominated actress to never have won one.
Glenn Close has ''always'' felt like an outsider.
The 70-year-old stage and screen star is the most Oscar nominated actress to have never taken home a golden statuette and she readily admits she would love to win an Academy Awards.
Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Glenn said: ''I've always felt like I'm an outsider looking in and I guess that's why something like an Oscar would mean a lot because of that feeling. It's the most valued recognition you can get, certainly in film, and having been doing it for so long, it would mean a lot to me.''
Glenn has starred as a number of ''bitchy or evil'' characters including Cruella de Vil in the live-action version of '101 Dalmatians' and said it's ''interesting'' to play these roles because they are ''incredibly strong''.
She said: ''I've played a lot of women that people have called bitchy or evil. They have been incredibly strong and it's just interesting to me because the parts I've played in my career have been labelled as if they were women in the workplace.''
The 'Fatal Attraction' star also recalled an experience where she was expected to sleep with a male actor just to land a role.
She said: ''I was asked to come in and read with an actor who was huge at the time and I walked in and there was a bed. I had the pages with me, but he didn't know any of his lines and didn't have them with him. So it was horrible. I realised afterwards that it was like putting a dog in with a bitch to see if he wanted to jump on her. If I had just forgotten the lines and worked at seducing him then I probably would have gotten the part.''
Glenn recently reprised her role as Norma Desmond in the hit West End and Broadway show 'Sunset Boulevard' and is waiting for final contracts to be signed for a new film.
She said: ''We're waiting for the final contracts to be signed and it's pretty hairy. I hear from my agent closer, closer; and I hear from the director who wants to do it, closer, closer. It's a profound story and has huge resonance today.''
