Glen Matlock doesn't want a Sex Pistols reunion because he doesn't live in the ''past''.

The former Sex Pistols bass player has no plans to reunite with his fellow 'Anarchy in the U.K.' hitmakers as he wants to concentrate on ''doing something new''.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I don't like living in the past. I think with bands when you are our age there is a lot of water under the bridge.

''I'd rather be getting on with doing something new as much as I am proud of my contributions with the Sex Pistols. I think everybody in the band is. But there is other fish to fry.''

Meanwhile, the 60-year-old musician previously claimed leaving the Sex Pistols in 1977 cost him ''millions'' of pounds.

Asked how much it cost to leave the group, he said: ''A lot. Somewhere in the low millions. I couldn't give you an exact figure. Who knows? But it's not something I get up in the morning and moan about. It's just what happened. At the time, money was the last thing on my mind.''

And Glen insists he was only ever paid £25 a week to be in the band until the royalties started flooding in.

He added: ''My wage when I was in the band was only ever £25 a week. But then, a couple of years later, I started getting royalties. In 1979 I remember the letterbox rattled and in came a songwriting royalties cheque for £14,500 .

And when we reformed in 1996 we did a reunion tour and I earned a lot from that. It worked out at £35,000 profit per person per show, and we did the best part of 100 shows, plus we'd get merchandising money and other things on top.''