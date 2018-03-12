Little Big Town paid an emotional tribute to Glen Campbell during their show at London's O2 arena on Sunday (11.03.18).

The quartet performed the late country music star's 1968 classic 'Wichita Lineman', in an echo of their Country Music Awards tribute to Campbell, 81, who passed away in August 2017 following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Jimi Westbrook told the crowd ''We lost some heroes this year and we got to pay tribute to one of them at CMAs. We sang a song for Mr Glen Campbell at the CMAs and we want to do it here too. This is 'Wichita Lineman'.''

They also paid tribute to their late friend Deborah, who died just one day before they took to the stage in London, to close out the three-day Country To Country Music Festival, with a performance of 'Sober'.

Kimberly Schlapman said: ''What this world needs is a bit of love. We need to sing this for our friend Deborah who went to the angels yesterday. She was so important to us. We love you and miss you. We'll sing this song and send a message of love.''

Earlier the quartet - which also includes Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet - opened their show with Sir Elton John's 'Rocket Man'.

They followed it up tracks including 'Bones', 'Pontoon', 'Happy People' and 'When Someone Stops Loving You'.

'Better Man', the song written for the group by Taylor Swift, received a huge reaction from the crowd, as did 'Day Drinking'.

To celebrate 20 years together as a band, Little Big Town sang 'I'm With The Band', in front of a big screen playing home videos from their two decades together.

They closed out their set with guitar-driven ballad 'Girl Crush', and the energetic 'Boondocks'.