Glen Campbell's widow still finds his death ''heart-wrenching'' two years on.

The 'Rhinestone Cowboy' singer died from Alzheimer's disease in August 2017 at the age of 81 and his wife Kim Campbell admitted she is still coming to terms with his death even though two years have now passed.

She told PEOPLE: ''It's such a long, long goodbye that you're conditioned already to accept it. But you carry around the sadness with you for so many years. The sadness lingers.

''When I touch his clothes and when I look at the pictures of us together, it's heart-wrenching for me, because I miss him every single day.

''I think about his arms around me as a loving husband and my best friend. He told me every single day how much he loved me. He overcame so much. When I met him, he was an alcoholic and addicted to drugs. He overcame all of that and became the best father and husband I could've ever imagined.''

Meanwhile, Kim has announced the opening of The Glen Campbell Museum in Nashville in 2020 and hopes it will ''preserve his legacy'' for future generations.

She said: ''I feel like it's a way to honour him, and I want to do everything I can to preserve his legacy and to share it with future generations.

''No one did more for country music than Glen Campbell, because when he had his TV show, he brought country music to the forefront.

''He made the country fall in love with country music. It's so appropriate and right that he has a presence in Nashville, which is the heart of country music.''

Glen and Kim have three children together and all have followed in their father's musical footsteps; Ashley, 32, who writes music, Shannon, 34, who is part of a rock band, and Cal, 36, who is currently performing with Beck.

Kim said: ''They're all so talented, so it's fun to have them involved in the museum giving their input. Hopefully they'll be performing there!''