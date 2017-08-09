Glen Campbell's daughter is ''heartbroken'' following her father's passing.

Ashley Campbell took to her Twitter account to post a heartfelt tribute to the country music legend, who died on Tuesday (08.08.17) aged 81 after a ''long and courageous battle'' against Alzheimer's disease, in which she admitted he was ''everything I ever will be''.

Attached to a picture of her hand holding her father's, the singer wrote: ''Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love. (sic)''

Several stars have paid tribute to the 'Rhinestone Cowboy' hitmaker - who was also behind songs 'Wichita Lineman' and 'By The Time I Get To Phoenix' - including his pal Brian Wilson.

He wrote on Twitter: ''I'm very broken up to hear about my friend Glen Campbell. An incredible musician and an even better person. I'm at a loss. Love & Mercy. (sic)''

Country music star Blake Shelton also took to social media to reveal he was praying for Glen's family following his death.

He tweeted: ''Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family.''

Glen's death was confirmed on his official website last night.

A statement read: ''It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.

''Glen is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, TN; their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace ''Shorty'' and Gerald.

''In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the CareLiving.org donation page. (sic)''