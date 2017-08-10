Glen Campbell is to be honoured with a CMT tribute special on Thursday (10.08.17) just days after his death.

The late 'Southern Nights' country star - who passed away at the age of 81 on Tuesday following a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease - will be remembered by fellow singers including Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire and Keith Urban, as they pay tribute to his legendary career.

'CMT Remembers Glen Campbell' will feature kind words and memories of the Grammy Award winner, while the network's own final interview with him will also air as part of the special programme.

CMT stars Cody Alan and Katie Cook will host the show.

The 'Rhinestone Cowboy' singer release more than 70 album over a glittering 50 year career before his sad death.

A statement was made on his website earlier this week, which read: ''It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.

''Glen is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, TN; their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace ''Shorty'' and Gerald.''

His daughter Ashley shared a touching snap in tribute to her father on Twitter, which showed them holding hands as she tweeted an emotional statement of love.

She said: ''Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love.''

Glen's final album, 'Adios', was released on June 9.