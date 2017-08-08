Glen Campbell has died aged 81.

The music legend behind songs such as 'Rhinestone Cowboy', 'Wichita Lineman' and 'By The Time I Get To Phoenix' passed away at the age of 81 on Tuesday (08.08.17), a representative for his record label Universal Music Group has confirmed to Rolling Stone magazine.

In a statement posted to his official website, Glen's cause of death is said to have been a result of his 2011 diagnoses of Alzheimer's disease, with which he fought a ''long and courageous battle''.

The statement read: ''It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.

''Glen is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, TN; their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace ''Shorty'' and Gerald.

''In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the CareLiving.org donation page. (sic)''

Glen's passing comes after he retired from the music industry in 2011 following his Alzheimer's diagnoses, which his daughter Ashley described at the time as ''really good'' for his health.

She said: ''I think this has been really good for him. Before the announcement, people were thinking, 'He's drunk. He's using again.' Now it's more of a supportive thing as opposed to an angry, critical thing.''

Glen was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005, and released his final album 'Adios' - which was a compilation of covers recorded prior to his retirement - earlier this year.