Gladys Knight will headline BBC Proms in the Park 2018.

The 73-year-old music icon - who is nicknamed Empress of Soul - will lead the annual event at London's Hyde Park on September 8, with 80s stars Lisa Stansfield and Matt Goss, Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja, American operatic pop star Josh Groban and the 100-piece Rock Choir also on the bill.

They'll be joined by conductor by Richard Balcombe and the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Knight said: ''I'm so excited to be performing at this year's BBC Proms in the Park, I love coming to the UK and always receive such a warm welcome. Performing on the Hyde Park stage as part of the Last Night of the Proms event has always been a dream of mine and I think it's a wonderful way to celebrate music in London!''

The seven-time Grammy Award winner had a string of hits from the 1960s onwards as Gladys Knight and the Pips, including 'Every Beat of My Heart', 'Letter Full of Tears' and the smash hit 'Midnight Train to 'Georgia', and has recorded more than 38 albums during her career, spanning over five decades.

Michael Ball - who took over duties from the late great Sir Terry Wogan - will lead the festivities, which will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 2.

Proms in the Park concludes eight weeks of outdoor concerts at venues across the UK as part of the Last Night of the Proms.

Last year, The Kinks Sir Ray Davies close the event joined by the likes of Elaine Paige, Gilbert O'Sullivan and 90s pop groups Steps and Texas.

The rock veteran was led by a full orchestra and chorus in renditions of The Kinks' hits including 'Sunny Afternoon', 'Lola' and 'Waterloo Sunset'.

Tickets for this year are on sale now.