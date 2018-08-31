Gladys Knight has pancreatic cancer.

Gladys Knight has revealed she has pancreatic cancer, two weeks after Aretha Franklin died from the same disease.
The 'Midnight Train To Georgia' singer revealed she is battling the disease as she attended the funeral of Aretha Franklin, who passed away from the same condition earlier this month.
Speaking as she arrived at the funeral in Detroit, she revealed to WDIV that the last time she spoke to Aretha, she told her about the diagnosis.
She said: ''At that time we shared the fact that we had the same disease.''
However, she did not divulge how far along she was with the disease.
Meanwhile, Gladys previously admitted she ''misses'' Aretha.
She shared: ''I miss her, but I didn't want her to suffer. I really didn't. And, you know, people could see it. She just kept driving and driving, and she knew it was a disease that would take her out, and she just kept on doing what she does best. So Aretha, safe journey.''
Aretha was laid to rest on Friday (31.08.18) at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple.
Speaking at the service, Franklin's granddaughter Victorie Franklin shared: ''I remember when I was a kid people used to always ask me, 'What does it feel like to be Aretha Franklin's granddaughter?' I would always shrug my shoulders and go, 'I don't know.
''It's just my grandma.' Nothing sounded better to me than the way my grandma sings. Her voice made you feel something. You felt every word, every note, every emotion in the songs she sang. Her voice brought peace.''
