Giuliana Rancic is leaving her full-time role at 'E! News'.

The 45-year-old co-anchor - who has seven-year-old son Duke with husband Bill Rancic - has confirmed she will no longer work ''full-time'' for the show when they relocate from Los Angeles to New York City in January, because of her other work commitments and she is hoping to ''grow'' her family ''soon''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Returning to E! News this last year was an incredible homecoming. As the show moves to NYC in January, many of you have asked if I will be returning full-time. I wanted to let you hear firsthand that I've decided I won't be able to make this big move at this time. I love E! News but what's best for my family, as well as my current schedule, just won't allow for the commitment a daily show takes.

''As you may know, I lead several businesses...my clothing line G by Giuliana, Fountain of Truth skincare, and my role at RPM Restaurant Group, which is about to open its sixth location, keep me very active. In order to properly serve these and my other endeavors, flexibility is paramount. And nothing is more important than spending time with my family, which we are hoping to grow soon. (sic)''

But Giuliana admitted she will continue to host the 'Live from the Red Carpet' segments on occasions, and will still make E! News appearances ''from time to time''.

She added: ''That said, I will of course continue hosting Live from the Red Carpet and promise to pop into E! News from time to time I adore and appreciate the great folks at E! for continuing to be incredible partners and understanding my decision and I appreciate YOU ALL for always being so supportive and kind. Love you all and I will see you next month at the E! People's Choice Award (sic)''

The news comes after Giuliana - who is seven years cancer-free - returned to 'E! News' in summer 2018, three years after she first left the show.

Speaking in June 2018, she said: ''Returning to host 'E! News' is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career.''