Gisele Bundchen would never ''promote'' herself online like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

The 37-year-old supermodel - who retired from the runway in 2015 after 20 years of strutting her stuff - has claimed she's ''older and wiser'' than a lot of the younger stars of the catwalk these days and she'd never be able to put herself out on social media like they do.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: ''It's not my generation - I have to be honest about that. I'm older, wiser. If I had to promote myself in the way girls modelling now have to do, forget it. I wouldn't do it.''

However, her words landed her in hot water as she later took to her Twitter account to apologise for the way her statement came out and claimed she merely meant she's not technology ''savvy'' and wouldn't know how to keep up with the demand of social media.

She said: ''I'm sorry that my words in my most recent Vogue article were misunderstood.

''My intention was simply to express that I come from an older generation and am not technologically savvy. I admire the younger generation and their skill to manage all the added demand of social media.

''I certainly never feel that I am wiser than anyone and I feel that we are all learning.''

Gisele struggles so much with social media that she's actually asked her younger sister to run her Instagram page to ensure she posts regularly - but she's not keen on selfies.

She said: ''If it was me, it would only be pictures of sunsets.''

Meanwhile, Gisele also opened up about her relationship with American football star Tom Brady - whom she married in 2009 and has eight-year-old son Benjamin and five-year-old daughter Vivian with - and how romantic, yet conniving, his proposal was.

She explained: ''When he proposed to me he made up this whole story how my apartment was flooding, and I ran over there to fix the situation. When I got there the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere, and then he went down on his knees to propose.

''I was like, 'Get up!' because he just had surgery and had three staph infections. I'm like, 'What are you doing?' He's like, 'I gotta go on my knees.' I'm like, 'No, no, no. Get up, please!' So, here we are.''

The model also confessed she would prefer to live in a warmer climate, but she stays in Boston, Massachusetts, for the sake of her family.

Gisele said: ''Why do I live here? It's called love. I love my husband. My kids were born here, in our old apartment on Beacon Street. They're little Bostonians, and they love the weather. But I'm not going to lie. Cold is not my flavour. I'm Brazilian.''