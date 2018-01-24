Gisele Bundchen wants Tom Brady to retire from professional sports.

The 37-year-old model has been married to the American football star since 2009, and according to Tom's former college teammate Jay Feely, he been urged him to speak to her husband about ending his playing days.

He told Sports Illustrated: ''[She was] trying to get me to convince [Tom] to stop playing.''

Tom, 40 - who has son Benjamin, eight, and daughter Vivian, five, with Gisele - is still one of the top-earning stars in the NFL.

But the Brazilian beauty is keen for him to call it quits in the near future.

Jay added: ''She was dead serious.''

Meanwhile, Tom previously hailed his wife's caring nature, saying she's a ''very loving'' person.

Tom's comments came after Gisele had expressed concern for his wellbeing after he suffered a series of painful injuries.

In response to her concern, the New England Patriots quarterback said: ''She's there every day. I mean, we go to bed in the same bed every night, so I think she knows when I'm sore, she knows when I'm tired, she knows when I get hit. We drive home together [from games].

''But, she also knows how well I take care of myself. She's a very concerned wife and very loving.''

Prior to that, Gisele revealed she worries about the collisions Tom suffers during matches.

She shared: ''He has concussions pretty much every ... I mean we don't talk about it. But he has concussions and I don't really think it's a healthy thing for your body to go through.

''You know, that kind of aggression all the time, that cannot be healthy for you. I'm planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we're like 100, I hope.''