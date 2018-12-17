Gisele Bundchen says there's no ''secret'' to her lasting relationship with Tom Brady.

The 38-year-old model has been married to the NFL star - with whom she has son Benjamin, nine, and daughter Vivian, six - since 2009, and says their romance has stood the test of time because they know how to make sure to ''keep the communication loving, respectful, and current''.

She said: ''I think it's important to honour each other for who we are, and to not try to change the other. Just to fully accept each other.

''I think it's important to always keep the communication also loving and respectful and current. I'm not going to talk about something that happened, you know a year ago. We address it, and then we let it go. Because I think with acceptance comes freedom.''

And Gisele says sharing their highs and lows as a couple makes them stronger together.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of the Thrive Global podcast, she added: ''When someone you love is happy, it makes you happy, or if they're sad it makes you sad. You suffer with them and you have joy with them.''

Despite the couple going strong nine years after they tied the knot, their path to a perfect relationship wasn't easy, as just months into their romance, they discovered the quarterback's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, was pregnant with his child.

Writing in her book, 'Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life', Gisele said: ''Needless to say, that wasn't an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth.''

The blonde beauty recently spoke about Tom's son Jack, who was born in 2007, and dubbed him as her ''bonus child''.

She said: ''It wasn't the ideal situation for anyone - there's no manual to prepare you for that. But I'm so grateful for [Bridget]. I know this was hard, but I couldn't imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child. He opened my heart in ways I didn't even know my heart could expand.''